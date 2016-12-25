The British Royal Family Gets Into the Holiday Spirit During Christmas Day Services!

Prince William and Kate Middleton emerged for Christmas Day services on Sunday morning in Bucklebury, England. The royal couple was all bundled up and accompanied by their two adorable children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as they all walked into the church together. Prince George even got a little candy cane to snack on! Of course, holiday services are a royal family Christmas tradition, and this year’s outing certainly rounds out a truly remarkable 2016 for the family.

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/British-Royal-Family-Christmas-Services-2016-42889833

