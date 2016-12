Zach Galifianakis is a dad again! E! News confirms that the Keeping Up With the Joneses actor and his wife, Quinn Lundberg, welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Rufus Emmanuel Lundberg, on Nov. 17. Zach and Quinn tied the knot back in August 2012 and are also parents to a 3-year-old son. Congrats to the happy couple!

