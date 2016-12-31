Sofia Vergara Gets Help From Joe Manganiello For That Perfect Bikini Photo

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello brought their love to Bora Bora on Christmas Day. The sexy stars were spotted relaxing on lounge chairs together at the Four Seasons Resort, enjoying some drinks and chatting with family. At one point, Joe snapped photos of his stunning wife in her palm-print swimsuit, which Sofia then checked on the phone to make sure she looked her best (which she most likely did).

The couple, who recently rang in their one-year wedding anniversary, jetted off to French Polynesia last week to celebrate the holidays as well as Joe’s 40th birthday. Sofia shared a photo of her handsome husband checking out the sunset on Wednesday, writing, “My bday boy,” while Joe tweeted a snap of Sofia enjoying the ocean that he captioned, “Makes life easy when you wake up to this view.”

