Slow Down — You Have More Than Enough Time

“So much to do, so little time.”

Whether we say it or not, that’s how many of us live our lives. Always rushing, focusing on accomplishing an inhumane amount under an arbitrary time limit set by society or ourselves. We have to make this much money by this date, achieve internet stardom or professional renown by this date, be married by this date, change the world by this date, and then to top it all off, have baby numbers one and two by this date or else we will have failed.

Just writing it all is exhausting.

How crazy is it that we set so many of our goals around time, a thing that we can’t control? Measuring ourselves by time benchmarks, even down to the days and hours, leaves us always feeling as if we are behind, especially when we compare ourselves to others.

Imagine what would happen if we all silenced the clock in our heads? Imagine how much more we would enjoy life if we focused on the journey and not on the estimated time of arrival to our destination?

Check out this video if you need a reminder that your value and your worth is not determined by how fast you achieve your goals. And see what changes in your your work, your relationships, and your efforts to transform the world when you stop treating your one wild and precious life like a sprint.

You won’t regret it.

