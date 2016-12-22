Pregnant Pink Laughs It Up While Doing Some Last-Minute Christmas Shopping

Pink looked in a cheerful mood as she did some holiday shopping at Neiman Marcus in LA on Thursday. The singer, who is currently pregnant with her second child, could barely hide her growing belly as she chatted with her friends while waiting for her car. Pink and her husband, retired BMX racer Carey Hart, announced that they are expanding their family back in November with matching Instagram snaps. Since then, we’ve seen the couple prepping their 5-year-old daughter, Willow, to be a big sister. Most recently, Pink and Willow posed for a heartwarming and intimate maternity shoot together.

