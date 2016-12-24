North West Really Brings Out Kanye’s Softer Side

North West has been in the spotlight since she was born in June 2013, and over the years, she and dad Kanye West have shared more than a few precious moments together. Whether they’re taking the world’s most adorable nap in the middle of baby store or enjoying a day at the beach, there’s no denying that Kanye really sheds his tough exterior whenever he’s with North.

