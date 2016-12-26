Nicole Kidman on How Keith Urban Helped Her After Her Father’s Sudden Death: “He Literally Picked Me Up”

Nicole Kidman opened up about life, love, and family during a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning. In the segment, the Lion actress recalled how her husband, Keith Urban, helped her through her father Dr. Antony Kidman’s sudden death in 2014. “I called him screaming and crying,” she explained. “And he was about to go on stage. And he walked off stage and he got on a plane — he had just gotten there. He flew six hours and he was right back there. And he literally picked me up and pretty much carried me through the next two weeks.” She also added that Keith and their daughters, Faith Margaret, 5, and Sunday Rose, 8, were a huge support system during that difficult time. “I had my children going, ‘It’s gonna be all right, Momma,’” she said. “It’s interesting the way children view things, ’cause they’re like, ‘You still got your mommy.’”

On the topic of motherhood, the 49-year-old actress couldn’t help but get emotional when the reporter, Tracy Smith, asked her what impression she would like to leave on the world. “I would just like to — it makes me sad — I would just like to be here long enough to have my children grow up and for me to see them thriving,” she said through teary eyes. “That’s all I ask. And that my husband and I are with each other. I’m an older mother, so, you know . . . It’s that prayer of, ‘Gosh, let me be here.’”

41433388

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Nicole-Kidman-Talking-About-Keith-Urban-CBS-Video-2016-42875341

Share

More Celebrity News: