Nick and Vanessa Lachey Welcome a Baby Boy — See the First Sweet Photo!

Vanessa and Nick Lachey definitely got the best Christmas present ever! Vanessa gave birth to the longtime couple‘s third child on Christmas Eve, a son named Phoenix Robert Lachey. The proud mom happily announced the good news on Instagram on Monday, along with the first photo of their newborn son. “It’s a very Merry Christmas indeed!” she captioned the sweet picture. “We had our Christmas Miracle. Phoenix Robert Lachey decided to show up early and was born on Christmas Eve. Mommy, Daddy, Camden & Brooklyn LOVE You very much! #LacheyPartyOf5.” Baby Phoenix joins Nick and Vanessa’s other children, 4-year-old son Camden and 1-year-old daughter Brooklyn. Congratulations to the Lachey family!

