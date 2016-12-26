Miley Cyrus Plants a Kiss on Liam Hemsworth During Their Fun-Filled Holiday
While you might have been slipping into a sugar coma after having one too many cookies over the holidays, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were busy having the time of their lives. With all of the ugly sweater-wearing, puppy cuddling, and cheek kissing, how could they not? The longtime on-and-off couple, who are now engaged, took group photos with Miley’s family, exchanged some pretty expertly-wrapped presents, and even took some time to wish Jesus a very happy birthday. Maybe a Christmas-themed wedding is in their future?
39299998
Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Miley-Cyrus-Liam-Hemsworth-Christmas-Photos-2016-42891695