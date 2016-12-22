Michael Che’s Reaction to Third-Wheeling With Leslie Jones and Colin Jost Is Pretty Classic

On Saturday Night Live, Leslie Jones is known for sliding up to the Weekend Update desk and unabashedly hitting on Colin Jost — so to see the two sitting courtside together at a New York Knicks game on Tuesday night really warmed our hearts. Leslie and Colin were joined by their SNL costars Cecily Strong and Michael Che, who couldn’t have looked more like a third wheel seated with them; he also had some hilarious facial reactions to Leslie’s overzealous cheering for the team and snapped selfies of the crew.

If the SNL cast didn’t bring enough fun to the big game, also seated front row were Amy Schumer, Sam Morril, and Chris Rock, who chatted it up between quarters. The two worked together on Amy’s 2015 standup special Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo, and the Trainwreck star shared a cute photo of the group at the game, saying, “Kids who told jokes till they got courtside.”

