Maria Menounos Steams Up the Beach With Fiancé Keven Undergaro in Mexico

Maria Menounos and her fiancé, Keven Undergaro, spent an afternoon enjoying the sun and surf during their vacation in Mexico on Thursday. The couple, who have been dating since 1998 and got engaged back in March, showed their love for each other while kissing and snapping selfies in front of the picturesque background. Keven couldn’t keep his hands off of the E! News anchor, who showed off her figure in a sexy striped bikini. Maria also shared photos of their romantic getaway on Instagram, writing, “Soakin’ in the sun…#heaven #mexico.”

