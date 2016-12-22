Kobe Bryant Shares the First Photo of Baby Bianka, and It’s Beyond Precious

Kobe Bryant is one proud dad! The former NBA star, who welcomed his third child with wife Vanessa on Dec. 5, shared the first photo of his beautiful baby girl on Instagram on Wednesday. “@vanessabryant and I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl, Bianka!! #BabyBlessing #SweetBaby #AnotherAngel Bianka Bella Bryant December 5, 2016 7 pounds 5 ounces 20 inches,” he captioned it. Kobe and Vanessa tied the knot back in April 2001, and are also parents to 10-year-old Gianna and 13-year-old Natalia.

A photo posted by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Dec 21, 2016 at 5:20pm PST

40633447

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Kobe-Bryant-First-Photo-Daughter-Bianka-42883214

Share

More Celebrity News: