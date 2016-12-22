Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are in Counseling After a Tumultuous Year

It’s been a rough few months for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, but the couple is finally seeking help and are in counseling, People reports. Following reports that the duo were in couples therapy, a source told the publication on Wednesday, “They are still both receiving individual therapy. Kim is dealing with the trauma from the robbery. Kanye is receiving help for depression and learning how to cope with stress better.” As to whether or not couples therapy is in their future, the source adds, “They might be thinking about couples therapy, but so far it seems they haven’t had any sessions together.”

Split rumors have also been swirling as of late, but an insider close to the pair revealed to People last week that “splitting is not even a point of discussion. . . . Truly no truth behind divorce rumors. It’s not something she would divorce him over. He had a breakdown, but it does not pertain to them not getting along.” Kim and Kanye put those breakup rumors to rest on Sunday when they stepped out for a sweet date night at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, CA.

