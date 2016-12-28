Kanye West Shares a Photo of Kim, North, and Saint on Christmas Eve

Happy Holidays pic.twitter.com/fxLFQQWJG7

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) December 27, 2016

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West rang in the holidays surrounded by their family and closest friends. On Tuesday, Kanye — who recently debuted a new rainbow-colored buzz cut — shared a beautiful family Christmas photo with his wife and their two kids, North and Saint West, on Twitter, writing, “Happy Holidays.” While it’s been a tough year for the West brood, Kim and Kanye are seeking help and are currently in counseling.

