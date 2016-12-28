Kaia Gerber Hits the Beach For a Fun Day in the Sun With Her Dad

Cindy Crawford and her gorgeous family escaped some of the country’s chilly temperatures this week when they jetted off to Miami for some holiday fun in the sun. In addition to grabbing brunch with Rande’s mom Ellen, the model’s look-alike daughter, Kaia, had an adorable day in the sand with her dad. Kaia, who looked adorable in a neutral-colored bikini with black accents, was spotted laughing and running around with Rande Gerber on the beach on Christmas Eve. And on Tuesday, the 15-year-old model shared a dreamy beach photo to celebrate reaching one million Instagram followers and looking ahead to 2017. We already can’t wait for more family vacations from this crew.

38899094, 42200394, 41622491

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Kaia-Gerber-Miami-Family-December-2016-42894836

Share

More Celebrity News: