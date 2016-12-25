Jessica Simpson’s Daughter Is Pretty Much a Pint-Size Version of Her Famous Mom

Ever since Jessica Simpson welcomed her daughter Maxwell with husband Eric Johnson in May 2012, the fashion designer has been flooding our Instagram streams with adorable photos of her and her mini me. Not only has little Maxwell inherited Jessica’s posing skills, but she’s also perfected her kissy face. Don’t believe us? Keep reading and see for yourself.

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Jessica-Simpson-Cutest-Pictures-Daughter-Maxwell-42853661

