Jennifer Lopez and Drake Fuel Romance Rumors With a Cuddly Snap on Instagram

Are they or aren’t they? On Tuesday, Jennifer Lopez and Drake kicked those dating rumors into high gear when they shared a supercuddly snap on Instagram. In the picture, the 47-year-old singer is seen resting her head on the 30-year-old rapper’s lap while he looks up at the camera. Even though neither of them included a caption on the post, their sweet embrace pretty much speaks for itself.

The pair first sparked dating rumors when the rapper posted a photo of the two on Instagram at her All I Have concert residency in Las Vegas in early December. While a cute selfie doesn’t exactly justify a relationship, E! News also reported that Jennifer attended a “very intimate dinner” organized by Drake at Delilah in West Hollywood. To make matters even more complicated, Drake’s former flame Rihanna recently unfollowed both of them on Instagram. We guess only time will tell if these two are the real deal.

