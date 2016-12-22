It’s Time For the Hardest Would You Rather? of Your Life: Chris or Liam Hemsworth?

You’ve likely had conversations — or even heated arguments — with friends about whether Liam or Chris Hemworth is hotter, and we don’t blame you. It seems almost unfair to have two buff, blue-eyed brothers steaming up Hollywood, right? It’s time to settle this debate for yourself — and not to be dramatic, but this might just be the hardest game of Would You Rather? that you’ll ever play in your life. Vote now and see, once and for all, which Hemsworth has your heart.

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Chris-Liam-Hemsworth-Hotness-Poll-42880069

Share

More Celebrity News: