Hugh Jackman Narrowly Escapes the Ocean After a Shark Warning in Sydney

Hugh Jackman doesn’t just play heroes on screen; he’s also pretty brave IRL. The Wolverine star headed into the ocean for a quick swim at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Friday, but not long after he swam out, the shark alarm was sounded by the Bondi Beach Surf Lifesaving crew. The water was evacuated due to the warning, so the shirtless actor made his way to the shore — slowly, like he was auditioning for a James Bond film — but not before pointing out the possible shark location to warn other swimmers. There were no injuries reported, and Hugh was back on the beach the following day, because nothing comes between him and his morning dip.

42861899

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Hugh-Jackman-Beach-Australia-Dec-2016-42889289

Share

More Celebrity News: