How Did Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Meet?

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are without a doubt one of the sweetest couples in Hollywood, but many fans will be shocked to know that their romance actually started by accident. The two first met on the set of their 1997 movie I Know What You Did Last Summer, but they didn’t actually start dating until three years later. “We had made plans for dinner with a mutual friend and the person canceled,” Sarah told People about their first date. “We decided to have dinner anyway and never looked back.” Since tying the knot in 2002, the pair have welcomed two children, a 7-year-old daughter named Charlotte and a 4-year-old son named Rocky, and shared a handful of sweet couple moments. They even went on to costar in the Scooby-Doo franchise as the iconic TV couple, Fred and Daphne. On and off screen, these two are the perfect match.

