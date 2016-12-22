Helen Mirren Gives the Best Advice For 2017 After a “Pile of Sh*t” Year

Helen Mirren stopped by The Graham Norton Show on Wednesday to promote her new movie, Collateral Beauty, with costar Will Smith, and things got pretty real (and pretty funny) very quickly. After the host asked the legendary actress to give the audience and viewers an inspirational Christmas message, Will nonchalantly grabbed Graham’s butt. Helen then got situated in front of the Christmas tree, where she held nothing back when it came to calling 2016 what is was: crap. “Hello. At this time of celebration and togetherness, we have the chance to reflect on the year gone by, and I think we can all agree that 2016 has been a big pile of sh*t,” she said to the camera. “So my advice to you is to drink responsibly and be merry. Have a very happy Christmas, but above all, go see Collateral Beauty, out on Boxing Day.” She then ended it with an actual mic drop, saying, “That’s Helen. Out.” The queen has spoken.

