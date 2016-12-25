Harrison Ford Offers Words of Support to His “Dear Friend” Carrie Fisher

Harrison Ford is offering support to his fellow Star Wars star Carrie Fisher after she suffered a heart attack while on a plane. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday, the actor said, “I’m shocked and saddened to hear the news about my dear friend,” adding, “Our thoughts are with Carrie, her family and friends.” Carrie was hospitalized after the medical emergency on Friday. The actress’s brother, Todd Fisher, later told AP that she was receiving treatment in an intensive care unit and “receiving excellent care,” but Todd did not classify her current condition or what caused the heart attack.

Both Carrie and Harrison reprised their iconic roles as Princess Leia and Han Solo for Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens in 2015. Most recently, Carrie shocked fans of the franchise when it was revealed in her book, The Princess Diarist, that she and Harrison had an affair while shooting the first Star Wars film back in the late ’70s. “It was Han and Leia during the week, and Carrie and Harrison during the weekend,” she said of the fling.

