Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin Could Not Look Any More Like Twins If They Tried
It seems like no time has passed since Gwyneth Paltrow welcomed her daughter, Apple Martin, with ex-husband Chris in May 2004, but can you believe she’s almost a teenager? Throughout the years, Gwyneth has given us several glimpses at her family life on Instagram, including their fun Super Bowl outing and adorable beach days, and the one thing that has always stood out to us is just how much Apple and Gwyneth look alike. To make matters even better, Apple can also sing just like Gwyneth and Chris.
