Gilmore Girls Star Danny Strong Is Engaged!

Danny Strong is engaged! The Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life star got a head start on an amazing 2017 when he proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Caitlin Mehner, during their Hawaiian getaway this week. Danny revealed the exciting news with a heartwarming Instagram post on Thursday that explained a little bit about their sweet courtship. “3 and a half years ago I saw the cutest girl I’d ever seen and got up the nerve to talk to her,” he wrote alongside a photo of her showing off her stunning ring. “She gave me her phone number but it was missing a digit. I was convinced she had to have made a mistake (delusional?) so I tracked her down and asked her out. Then last night I got up the nerve to ask her to marry me and she said yes! The moral of the story is never be deterred by a missing digit. Love you @mehns.” Congrats to the happy couple!

