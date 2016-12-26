George Michael Dies at Age 53

George Michael has died at age 53. The singer and songwriter passed away at his home on Sunday due to heart failure, according to his manager. His publicist gave the following statement to the BBC: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.” The Thames Valley Police have also given a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, calling the death “unexplained but not suspicious.” The English singer rose to fame in the ’80s with the band Wham! before starting a solo career in 1987. Known for hits that included “Faith” and “Freedom! ’90,” Michael sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

We will continue to update this story as more details are known.

41276038

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/George-Michael-Dead-42890291

Share

More Celebrity News: