Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery Welcome Their Third Child!

Surprise — Ellen Pompeo is a mom again! The Grey’s Anatomy actress and her husband, Chris Ivery, welcomed their third child together, Us Weekly confirms. “Family and baby are all doing great,” Ellen’s rep told the magazine. While no other information on the baby’s sex, name, or birth has been revealed, the couple were spotted taking a hike in LA on Dec. 28 with their newest addition. Ellen, who tied the knot with Chris in 2007, gave birth to daughter Stella in 2009, and the couple announced in 2014 that they had welcomed daughter Sienna via surrogate.

42885841, 41871690

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Ellen-Pompeo-Welcomes-Third-Child-42903074

Share

More Celebrity News: