Dream Travel Scenario: These 3 Women Got the Celebrity Treatment on Their Empty British Airways Flight

While you’re just figuring out how to get through airport security without slapping someone across the face, three lucky women traveling from Gibraltar to London’s Heathrow Airport this week found themselves smack dab in the middle of most people’s dream flying scenario. Thirty-four-year-old Laura Stevens and her friends Sarah Hunt, 35, and Laurie-Lin Waller, 33, had a delayed flight and took their time getting to the airport. When they got there, passengers from their original flight who arrived on time were able to get on an earlier plane. The girls — who had paid just £80 for their return economy tickets — ended up being completely alone on their subsequent British Airways flight — a flight meant for 150 people.

The ladies later told reporters that they were treated “like rock stars” and “felt like A-listers” upon boarding the flight; they were immediately upgraded to business class, given Champagne — they admitted that they got “through ten mini-bottles” between them — and a three-course meal and took tons of photos while strutting the empty aisles. They also snapped selfies in the cockpit and with the flight’s captain and crew and were given access to the executive lounge upon arriving at Heathrow. London-based Laura, a television producer, called it an “amazing, once-in-a-lifetime experience that we’ll never forget,” adding, “We felt like celebrities, especially when we were given Champagne! It was the best Christmas present ever — we couldn’t believe how kind and lovely everyone was.”

Imagine showing up for your coach seat on a packed plane and getting to travel like a Kardashian instead! We could not be more jealous.

42860994,42727807

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Women-Alone-British-Airways-Flight-December-2016-42885245

Share

More Celebrity News: