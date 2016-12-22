David Beckham Knew Victoria Was the One Before He Even Met Her

David and Victoria Beckham have one of the longest relationships in Hollywood, and much like their epic romance, the story of how they met is just as sweet. David first set his sights on the former Spice Girl when he was at a hotel with his best friend. He remembers “turning around before I even met Victoria and said, ‘I want to marry that one. The one in the black dress, the one with the bob.’” A few weeks later, Victoria was hanging out at David’s soccer match, and he said “hi” from across the room. Even though David believed he had missed his opportunity to ask her out, a week later, Victoria popped up at another match. She was having a few drinks at the Manchester United players’ lounge when David walked over and asked her for her number. To this day, David still has the London-Manchester plane ticket where Victoria wrote it down. Perhaps fairy tales do exist.

37675057

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/How-Did-Victoria-David-Beckham-Meet-42882438

Share

More Celebrity News: