Coco Austin and Baby Chanel Are the Cutest Twins Ever in This Instagram Photo

A photo posted by Coco (@coco) on Dec 21, 2016 at 12:37pm PST

Ever since Coco Austin and Ice T welcomed their daughter, Chanel Nicole, in November 2015, the adorable little one has been owning the social media game. In addition to having thousands of Twitter and Instagram followers herself, she also makes amazing cameos on her mom’s pages. The latest moment came on Wednesday when Coco posted a photo on Instagram of the pair rocking matching outfits. “Chanel and I are very happy campers we’re in AZ for the holidays #cocochanel #babychanelnicole,” the model captioned one snap. In another, in which Chanel is on Coco’s shoulders, she wrote, “Will the real Coco please stand up!” Since Chanel only recently turned 1, we can’t wait to see what other matching moments this mother-daughter pair has in the years to come.

A photo posted by Coco (@coco) on Dec 21, 2016 at 1:16pm PST

42853174, 42811477, 42819488,

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Coco-Austin-Chanel-Matching-Instagram-Photo-Dec-2016-42884135

Share

More Celebrity News: