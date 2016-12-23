Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Can’t Stop Giggling, and You Won’t Be Able to, Either
A video posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 22, 2016 at 1:09pm PST
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s 8-month-old daughter, Luna, has been melting hearts ever since she came into the world in April. Whether she’s twinning with her dad or starring in music videos, she makes each and every situation instantly cuter. After recovering from her run-in with Santa earlier this month, Luna sent our hearts into overdrive on Thursday when her proud mom shared a video of her giggling up a storm on Instagram. “Today['s] random laugh word: ‘boo!’” Chrissy captioned the clip, which is basically an instant pick-me-up in video form. Judging from this video and her recent adorable attempt to say “hi,” it won’t be long until Luna is talking up a storm.
42870410, 42847436
Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Chrissy-Teigen-Daughter-Luna-Laughing-Instagram-Video-2016-42887425