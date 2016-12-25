Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Their First Christmas With Little Luna

Merry Christmas!

A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Dec 25, 2016 at 9:14am PST

It’s a first family Christmas for John Legend and Chrissy Teigen! The gorgeous couple, who welcomed their daughter, Luna, in April, celebrated Christmas on Sunday with gifts, smiles, and snaps. Luna was decked out in a Santa Claus onesie for the occasion, while Chrissy seemed to be the most excited about the presents . . . which were technically supposed to be for Luna. We’ve been treated to countless photos of Luna over the course of the year, right up to her first visit with Santa Claus just last week. It’s so sweet to watch her grow from month to month!

42887425,42870410,42847436

We are all pretending this is for Luna

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 25, 2016 at 10:11am PST

My daughter might crawl for the first time but I’m busy pic.twitter.com/sB8nIvcBVf

— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 25, 2016

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Chrissy-Teigen-John-Legend-Christmas-Luna-2016-42890200

Share

More Celebrity News: