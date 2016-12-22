Charlie Hunnam Was a “Total Bastard” to His Girlfriend While Filming The Lost City of Z

Charlie Hunnam is dream boyfriend material, but even he admits that he screws up sometimes. The actor, who has been dating Morgana McNelis for more than 11 years, chatted to Entertainment Weekly about how he made a major mistake in his personal life while filming The Lost City of Z with Robert Pattinson. Since the five-month shoot took him away from Morgana, the two agreed to write letters to each other to keep the romance alive. “We went to Colombia, and the mail system doesn’t really work very well,” he said. “It’s completely unreliable. I received a letter from her, and I realized that from the tone of it and things she was saying that she hadn’t received the two letters that I sent before.”

Despite Morgana’s obviously hurt feelings, Charlie decided to take the completely wrong turn and stop writing to her altogether. Since he plays Percy Fawcett, a real-life British explorer who disappeared in the 1920s, in the film, his decision to cut-off communication with Morgana was a bit too method. “[It] obviously makes me sound like a total bastard, appropriately so,” he continued, “but I was very apologetic.” Even though she appears to have forgiven him since they were spotted on a cute outing in early December, she still better have gotten the biggest flower arrangement humanly possible.

