Celebrities Respond With Shock and Heartache to George Michael’s Death

On Christmas Day, George Michael tragically passed away at the age of 53. In response to the sudden and unexpected death of the artist, many members of the music industry immediately came forward with reactions of surprise and sadness. Former Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley tweeted that he was “heartbroken,” while Elton John said he was in “deep shock” after losing his “beloved friend.” Keep reading to see the other sentiments from modern musicians and those that worked closely with George over the years.

