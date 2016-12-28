Celebrities React to Carrie Fisher’s Death With Shock and Sadness

On Dec. 27, Carrie Fisher passed away at the age of 60 after suffering from a heart attack on Dec. 23. Since the news broke, stars have been taking to social media to express their sadness and memories of the beloved Star Wars actress. Her onscreen brother, Mark Hamill, tweeted a black-and-white photo of them together, writing, “no words #Devastated.” William Shatner, Sarah Paulson, and Elizabeth Banks wrote a few touching tributes, while stars like Anna Kendrick shared their shock with fans. Keep reading to see them all here.

41276038,42894584,42894603

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Celebrity-Reactions-Carrie-Fisher-Death-42894846

Share

More Celebrity News: