Billie Lourd’s Stepfather Pens a Touching Tribute to Her After the Deaths of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

Billie Lourd has been receiving messages of love and support as she mourns the deaths of her mother, Carrie Fisher, and her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds. After the two iconic actresses passed away within a day of each other, Billie’s Scream Queens costars and celebrity friends shared touching notes via social media, and on Thursday, her stepfather, Bruce Bozzi, also sent a heartfelt message to the 24-year-old actress, praising her strength in the face of such tragedy. Bruce, a restaurateur who married Billie’s father, Bryan Lourd, in October, shared a photo of the three women on the day of Billie’s graduation from NYU in 2014. With the sweet photo, he wrote:

“It’s an honor to be your Stepfather. This day, your NYU grad day we had so much fun! Yankee Stadium your mom and I laughed our asses off, as she kept one fantastic line coming after the other – no less when we all fell asleep the night before in the smaller ceremony because it was so boring. Every time Carrie looked at me she said ” how are you still awake”! Your grandmother with our sweet Ava was the kindest most loving. So…as Carrie said to me years ago ” I’m a good stepmother” I promise I will always be & the strength of these women live so vibrantly in you. I’ve been lucky enough to see this for a decade! Many decades to come…..heaven just got a shit load more fun!!!! I love you xo Bru.”

Billie’s uncle, Todd Fisher, confirmed to ABC News on Friday that they would be holding a private, joint funeral for Carrie and Debbie. He added that there is currently no date or confirmed location for the ceremony, but plans are in process. Billie is also reported to have taken custody of her mother’s beloved therapy dog, Gary.

