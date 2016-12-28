Andrew Garfield Goes For an Oceanside Stroll With His Parents Over the Holidays

Andrew Garfield has been having a pretty amazing last few months. After generating plenty of Oscar buzz for his roles in both Hacksaw Ridge and Silence, he took a break from his busy schedule to spend quality time with his parents, Lynn and Richard. The adorable trio stepped out the day after Christmas in Malibu, CA, and hit the beach for a leisurely stroll. Andrew linked arms with his dad (who was rocking matching sunglasses with his son, naturally), while his mom walked along behind them. Not a bad way to keep the inevitable postholiday depression at bay, right? Thanks to Andrew’s multiple nominations in upcoming award shows, we’ll likely be seeing a lot more of him soon. Here’s hoping he’ll bring his parents as his dates to at least one of the big events!

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Andrew-Garfield-Out-His-Parents-Malibu-December-2016-42893988

