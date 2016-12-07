7 Times James Corden Made 2016 a Little Less Sh*tty

It’s safe to say that 2016 was a little bit rough. Despite the entertainment world losing too many legends and celebrity breakups being at an all-time high, there were some bright spots. Since taking the US late-night scene by storm with The Late Late Show in early 2015, James Corden’s star has steadily continued to rise. He combines his British charm and stellar humor each night on his show and is finally becoming a household name. While we loved James back in his Gavin & Stacey days, we also couldn’t be more excited for everyone to know who he is.

In 2016, James really killed it with his Carpool Karaoke sessions, something he actually dreamed up years ago back in the UK. Some of the biggest names in Hollywood hopped in the car with him, which in turn gave us some of the most LOL-worthy moments of the year. From his singing skills to his overall personality — which he put on display at this year’s Tony Awards — take a look at these seven James moments that made 2016 worth it.

