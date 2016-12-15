15 Photos of Mahershala Ali That Will Make You Question Everything You’ve Ever Known

When it comes to celebrity crushes, there are the Hemsworth lovers, the royal worshippers, and the Pratt fanatics. You know who there should be? Maershala Ali mavens. Mahershala Ali maniacs? Whatever. The bottom line is that the supremely talented actor, who you probably know for his memorable role as Remy Danton in House of Cards, is not only one of Hollywood’s biggest up-and-coming stars, but also a total smokeshow. We’re going to be seeing a lot of his gorgeous face come award season thanks to his work in Moonlight, so there’s no better time to reacquaint yourself (or get acquainted, period). The 42-year-old is happily married to artist and composer Amatus Sami-Karim, but there’s no harm in drooling just a little bit over a few photos of him, right? Right.

