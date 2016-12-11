11 Body-Positive Celebrities to Follow on Instagram in 2017

Body positivity is the name of the game, and some of our favorite celebrities are leading the pack in a push toward accepting all shapes. Stars like Ashley Graham and Selena Gomez use social media as a platform to spread empowering vibes to their fans. We suggest keeping up with them on Instagram for a daily reminder to embrace and love yourself just the way you are during 2017 and beyond. It’s time to swap out that “new year, new me” mantra for a more affirmative alternative like “new year, same me, and I love that same me just the way I am.”

